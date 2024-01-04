Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his winning goal at Derby County on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Thursday delivered a surprise signing, a denial of a Posh claim and a bonkers story about one of several outstanding young players housed at London Road.

Posh have adopted a policy of not commenting on every social media rumour the PT tells them about in January which is sensible as they’d be speaking to this paper every hour or so.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry did admit he knew nothing about a supposed £15 million ongoing transfer negotiation with Brighton for raw striker Ricky-Jade Jones. “Anyway it would be £25 million,” he joked.

New Posh signing Jed Steer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The arrival of Jed Steer at Posh as a back-up goalkeeper was also surprising, if only because at 31 he will bump the average age of the squad up considerably.

Steer won’t be first-choice ahead of Fynn Talley, but the signing suggests number one, number one Nicholas Bilokapic’s knee injury is a little more serious than first thought. It’s a short-term contract for free agent Steer who has recent history with Posh as he was in goal for Aston Villa when Grant McCann’s team delivered a memorable 3-1 FA Cup win at Villa Park in January, 2018.

Steer spent 10 years at Villa, but started just 35 matches. He last played competitively when on loan at Luton Town in March, 2022 when he suffered an achilles tendon injury in a 3-2 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea. The Norwich youth team player has made 152 senior appearances while at nine different clubs including Cambridge United.

Steer, who will have squad number 21, said: “The team are doing really well, you can see it is a brilliant environment to come into and I am excited to meet the rest of the squad and of course the other goalkeepers.

“I have probably risen the average age considerably as I know it is a young squad, but I will be here for everyone, to pass on experience and do all I can to help while I am with the football club.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “It is a move that just makes common sense. Nick is currently injured, so we wanted to make sure we had cover in the goalkeeping position while he is unavailable, and Jed will come in and provide that short-term cover.

“Jed has good experience and he will challenge Fynn while he is with us. It is unfair on a very young goalkeeper (Jake West), to be on the bench at this moment in time.”

The denial of a story came from Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence who claimed to know nothing of reported interest in Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.