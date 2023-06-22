News you can trust since 1948
A new club for Peterborough United's first million pound signing

The first million pound signing in Peterborough United’s history has been hired by another non-league club.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

Striker Tyrone Barnett, who moved to Posh for a seven-figure fee from Crawley in February, 2012, joined Leamington FC of the Southern League Premier Division Central League.

Leamington were relegated from the National League North – where Peterborough Sports play – last season and hope a 37 year-old striker can fire them straight back up.

Barnett played for Hereford United at National League North level last season after playing for Eastleigh at National League level.

Tyrone Barnett (right) in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.Tyrone Barnett (right) in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tyrone Barnett (right) in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.
Barnett scored on his Posh debut at Doncaster in a Championship fixture, but after a promising start with the club his form tailed off badly.

After scoring just 12 goals in 63 appearances (42) starts, and ineffective loan spells at Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Oxford United, Barnett was allowed to leave Posh for Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer, just over years after he moved to London Road.

Barnett also subsequently turned out for Southend, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Cheltenham in a career that has yielded 117 goals in close to 500 games.

