Striker Tyrone Barnett, who moved to Posh for a seven-figure fee from Crawley in February, 2012, joined Leamington FC of the Southern League Premier Division Central League.

Leamington were relegated from the National League North – where Peterborough Sports play – last season and hope a 37 year-old striker can fire them straight back up.

Barnett played for Hereford United at National League North level last season after playing for Eastleigh at National League level.

Tyrone Barnett (right) in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

Barnett scored on his Posh debut at Doncaster in a Championship fixture, but after a promising start with the club his form tailed off badly.

After scoring just 12 goals in 63 appearances (42) starts, and ineffective loan spells at Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Oxford United, Barnett was allowed to leave Posh for Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer, just over years after he moved to London Road.