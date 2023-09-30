Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United skips over a challenge from Josh Grant of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Presumably any ranting from manager Darren Ferguson was of the positive kind as goals from unlikely sources Archie Collins and David Ajiboye secured victory against a dangerous Bristol Rovers side.

Sure, Posh rode their luck at times and that crucial first goal came after a kindly deflection, but there was plenty of commitment and spirit on show for a team who showed neither quality in the last 20 minutes of their previous game as Ferguson was quick to point out.

The team news for Posh wasn’t great with gifted forward Kwame Poku joining the suspended Peter Kioso on the sidelines. Poku had an as yet unspecified injury. Joel Randall was also missing from the matchday squad, also because of injury.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson resisted the temptation to switch formations though. Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo was handed his Football League debut, slightly out of position at right back, with Ajiboye given the not inconsiderable task of replacing Poku on the right of the Posh front three.

Most eyes would still of course be on Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris who faced the team that nearly bought him on transfer deadline day. Rovers kept him and Posh quiet in both meetings between the clubs last season.

It was a sluggish start by Posh apart from a couple of fine corner deliveries from captain-for-the-day Harrison Burrows. Rovers pressed hard and had some joy robbing the ball off Posh midfielders, but lacked a cutting edge in the opening 45 minutes with one scramble and double deflection caused by a backheel from John Marquis the only moment of concern.

And then a deflection was much kinder to Posh in the 26th minute. A weak free kick from Burrows was hacked clear to Collins who struck his shot well from 25 yards, but whether or not it would have gone in without the nick off Rovers’ Josh Grant is debatable. It was a first Posh goal for the stylish midfielder.

The speed of Ricky-Jade Jones caused Rovers the most problems in a low standard opening 45 minutes. He took visiting ‘keeper Matthew Cox by surprise to nick the ball off him, but slipped as he contemplated pulling the trigger.

Jones also escaped beyond floundering full-back Jack Hunt on a couple of occasions to surge into the penalty area without finding the killer cross.

Little was seen of Clarke-Harris until his headed flick freed Ephron Mason-Clark into the area, but he poked wide after a struggle to control the ball.

Posh carried their advantage into the break, but a lead has meant very little for Darren Ferguson’s side this season.

But they started the second half perfectly, extending their lead within three minutes of the re-start.

Jones was the architect with some more hassling of Hunt which caused the defender to slip.

Jones then showed excellent precision and vision to pick out Kyprianou who was denied a tap in by a fine save from Cox, but luckily for Posh Ajiboye was on hand to convert the rebound and claim his first Football League goal for the club.

Rovers responded well and should have replied immediately when Aaron Collins pounced on a header across goal from Connor Taylor, but Clarke-Harris made an excellent block on the goal-line.

Clarke-Harris did less well 60 seconds later when Aiboye’s cross and a defensive deflection gave him the chance to score a headline-grabbing goal, but he volleyed well wide.

That second goal, and the arrival of former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown, pepped Rovers up who were suddenly more urgent going forward.

Knight deflected a Collins shot over and Brown struck a post. Shots started to come in, but most were blocked before they troubled Nicholas Bilokapic

Manager Ferguson helped seal the win as he made substitutions that enabled Posh get up the pitch more easily. Zak Sturge, Ryan De Havilland and Jacob Wakeling were excellent, while Romoney Crichlow defended well when he appeared.

Kyprianou, who was cautioned and will now be suspended for the trip to Carlisle on Tuesday, should have wrapped the points up four minutes from time after good work from De Havilland, but Cox smothered his close range shot.

Mason-Clarke, who was far more effective as a centre-forward than as a 10, saw a shot well tipped over by Cox.

Seven minutes were added on at the end of the game, but once substitute Scott Sinclair had poked wide with just Bilokapic to beat the Rovers challenge petered out and Posh moved up to fifth.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Jadel Katongo (sub, Romoney Crichlow, 66 mins) Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, David Ajibioye (sub Jacob Wakeling, 89 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Zak Sturge, 70 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Ryan De Havilland 70 mins).

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Kai Corbett, Charlie O’Connell.

Rovers: Matthew Cox, Harvey Vale, Joshua Grant, Connor Taylor, Jack Hunt, Sam Finley (sub Chris Martin, 78 mins), Lamare Bogarde (sub Luke McCormick 84 mins), Anthony Evans (sub Ryan Woods, 78 mins), Luke Thomas (sub Jevani Brown, 48 mins), John Marquis (sub Scott Sinclair, 83 mins), Aaron Collins

Unused subs: Matthew Hall, Luca Hoole,

Goals: Posh – Collins (26 mins), Ajiboye (48 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Collins (foul), Jones (foul), Knight (foul), Kyprianou (foul), Ajiboye (foul).

Rovers – Evans (foul), Taylor (dissent).

Referee: Ben Toner 7