A miserable seven to start the season for Peterborough United Under 21s
A 2-0 Premier Development League defeat to Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium made it seven beatings in seven competitive matches for the Posh youngsters.
Attacking midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady was involved in the best three Posh moves of a quiet first-half. He shot just wide after a pull-back from right-back James Dornelly before his own fine cross was met by left-back Harley Mills whose header was easily saved.
O’Brien-Brady also fizzed a 20-yard shot just wide, but Birmingham should have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when an attempted headed clearance by a trialist goalkeeper hit the back of Mills leaving Junior Dixon with an open goal that he somehow missed.
But the Blues took control after the break and after a smart save by the trialist Dixon made amends for his bad miss by heading home from close range in the 51st minute.
Sahid Kamara made it 2-0 just three minutes later, although Posh kept battling with Janor Bodnar striking the woodwork and O’Brien-Brady forcing a decent save from the visiting goalkeeper.
Posh Under 21s are next in action at Barnsley on Tuesday, October 3.
Posh: Trialist A, Dornelly, Dreyer, Fernandez, Mills, O’Connell, Titchmarsh (sub Chiha, 74min), O’Brien-Brady, Kawa (sub Trialist B, 61min), Overton, Corbett (Bodnar, 74min).
Subs Not Used: West, Challinor.
Posh defender Harry Thomas has joined Southern League Premier Division South side AFC Totton on a one-month youth loan.