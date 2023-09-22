News you can trust since 1948
A miserable seven to start the season for Peterborough United Under 21s

Peterborough United’s miserable season at under 21 level continued on Friday.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 19:11 BST- 1 min read
Action from Posh Under 21s v Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comAction from Posh Under 21s v Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
A 2-0 Premier Development League defeat to Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium made it seven beatings in seven competitive matches for the Posh youngsters.

Attacking midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady was involved in the best three Posh moves of a quiet first-half. He shot just wide after a pull-back from right-back James Dornelly before his own fine cross was met by left-back Harley Mills whose header was easily saved.

O’Brien-Brady also fizzed a 20-yard shot just wide, but Birmingham should have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when an attempted headed clearance by a trialist goalkeeper hit the back of Mills leaving Junior Dixon with an open goal that he somehow missed.

Action from Posh Under 21s v Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comAction from Posh Under 21s v Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Action from Posh Under 21s v Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
But the Blues took control after the break and after a smart save by the trialist Dixon made amends for his bad miss by heading home from close range in the 51st minute.

Sahid Kamara made it 2-0 just three minutes later, although Posh kept battling with Janor Bodnar striking the woodwork and O’Brien-Brady forcing a decent save from the visiting goalkeeper.

Posh Under 21s are next in action at Barnsley on Tuesday, October 3.

Posh: Trialist A, Dornelly, Dreyer, Fernandez, Mills, O’Connell, Titchmarsh (sub Chiha, 74min), O’Brien-Brady, Kawa (sub Trialist B, 61min), Overton, Corbett (Bodnar, 74min).

Subs Not Used: West, Challinor.

Posh defender Harry Thomas has joined Southern League Premier Division South side AFC Totton on a one-month youth loan.

