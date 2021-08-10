A ‘massive’ move for new Peterborough United signing who could be the answer to the club’s defensive midfield issues

Oliver Norburn after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norburbn signed a three-year Posh contract today (August 10) after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Posh have long been admirers of Norburn and the first sign of a move arrived at the weekend when the 28 year-old didn’t appear in Shrewsbury’s opening League One game of the season. Norburn had been replaced as club captain and after a 1-0 defeat Shrews boss Steve Cotterill hinted the player could be leaving.

Town club-record transfer Norburn – who won his first international cap for Grenada earlier this year – was an unused substitute.

Oliver Norburn scores a apenalty for Shrewsbury against Posh in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norburn had just a year left on the updated three-year deal he signed with Shrewsbury in the summer of 2019. He would have been available on a free transfer from next summer.

According to the Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury have been able to negotiate a healthy fee for Norburn, who is thought to have cost in the region of £250,000-300,000 when arriving from Tranmere in 2018 to become Town’s record signing, He was nade captain a year later by manager Sam Ricketts.

Norburn went on to make 116 appearances in all competitions across three seasons for the Shrews. He scored 18 goals for the club, 11 of them in his first season when he played in a more advanced midfield role. He scored from the penalty spot, but was later sent off in a 2-1 win at Posh that season.

“I’ve known about the interest for a while,” Norburn told the Posh media team today. “It’s massive for me at this stage of my career to play Championship football. I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“This club has momentum after going up last season and I’m looking to get going and join in as soon as possible.

“I will get my head down and work hard. Every time I cross the white line I will give 100 per cent.

“I’ll watch the team tonight to see how they play and how I might fit in. I’ll be talking to the manager to hear his detailed plans.

“I’m buzzing to be here, but also thankful to everyone at Shrewsbury for what they’ve done for me. It’s a good club with good people.

“I played a bit higher up the pitch in my first season with them and scored a few goals. I sat a bit deeper in the last two seasons, breaking up play and starting attacks so I’ll see what the manager has in mind for me here.”