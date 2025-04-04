Tuesday night's Posh hat-trick hero Abraham Odoh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes there is added spice to Saturday’s local derby with Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm kick off).

It’s usually a competitive and fiesty affair between great rivals, but this season they are both battling to avoid relegation from League One. Posh are currently five places and five points better off than Cobblers, but Ferguson insists his side still have work to do to ensure survival.

Cobblers come to London Road full of wounded pride. They played poorly and went down 2-0 at home to Rotherham United on Tuesday, while Posh were winning a dramatic game at Crawley Town 4-3.

"There’s always high motivation for this game because it’s a derby,” Ferguson said. “But there is more motivation because we both need points for the same reason. We want to keep our foot down and get clear of the relegation zone as you could need a high number of points to stay up this season.

Josh Knight scores for Posh v Cobblers last season. Photo David Lowndes.

"I’d expect a team managed by Kevin Nolan to be competitive and they are. I’d also expect a Kevin Nolan team to be well organised and they are. I have seen some of their recent games and they have been competitive and very hard to play against. They get the ball into the penalty area so we will have to be very good defensively, while also playing well when we have the ball.

"They have won at Orient and drawn with Birmingham since Kevin went there. They were much better than Birmingham in the first 45 minutes as well so we can expect a very tough game. We know what’s coming, but as always it will be about how well we play and we are a confident team right now.”

Posh will probably name an unchanged team from the one that started at Crawley providing central defender Sam Hughes passes a late fitness test. Jadel Kantongo and Manny Fernandez are on stand-by.

“In the last two games we have let six goals in which isn’t good enough so that has to improve,” Ferguson added. “But we were ruthless in front of goal which hasn’t always been the case.

"A run of games in the side has clearly helped Abraham Odoh. He is a great kid, who wants to learn, and it was pleasing to see him hit a hat-trick at Crawley straight after missing a big chance at Reading. He was outstanding on Tuesday as he also won the late penalty which won us the game. He and Cian Hayes have just got stronger as the season has worn on.

“In fact we look strong physically. We are finishing games really well. Our second-half performance at Crawley was poor until the final 10 minutes or so when we looked fresh and fit and started to dominate the game.”

Ferguson will be defending a proud personal record in Saturday’s game. Posh haven’t lost at home to Cobblers in a Football League match since 2006. Posh have won the last six meetings including a 5-1 hammering last season.