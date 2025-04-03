Darren Ferguson celebrates a win over Cambridge in 2023.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson will be defending a perfect personal record when local rivals Northampton Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a League One game on Saturday.

Under Ferguson, in his four spells as manager, Posh have won all eight derbies against Cobblers or Cambridge United at London Road. It’s four from four against both teams in either League One games or Football League Trophy ties.

The record at any venue is also pretty impressive as Ferguson has led Posh to 12 victories in 17 derby games with just three defeats, the last two League One games at Sixfields and a shock loss in a third tier contest at the Abbey Stadium in April 2023.

Summary

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his first Posh goal v Cambridge in 2019.

v Northampton

P9 WD D1 L2 F17 A6

L1 Sep 2008: D1-1 (Boyd, A)

L1 Mar 2009: W1-0 (Lee, H)

Ricky-Jade Jones scores against Cambridge in a 6-1 win earlier this season.

EFLT Sep 2019: W2-0 (Kanu, Dembele, A).

L1 Oct 2020: W2-0 (Thompson, Brown, A).

L1 Mar 2021: W3-1 (Szmodics 2, Clarke-Harris, H).

L1 Aug 2023: L0-1 (A)

Charlie Lee after scoring for 10-man Posh against Cobblers in 2009.

L1 Mar 2024: W5-1 (Mason-Clark, Poku, Randall, Kyprianou, Knight, H).

L1 Dec 2024: L1-2 (Mothersille, A).

EFLT Dec 2024 W3-0 (Jones, De Havilland, Odoh, H)

v Cambridge

Charlie Lee celebrates after scoring for Posh against Cobblers in 2009.

P8 W6 D1 L1 F18 A5

EFLT Nov 2019: W2-1 (Ward, Jones, H).

EFLT Nov 2020: D1-1 (Clarke, A)

L1 Apr 2023 L0-2 (A)

EFLT Sep 2023: W2-0 (Katongo, Mason-Clark, H)

L1 Nov 2023: W5-0 (Mason-Clark 2, Poku 2, og, H).

Posh star Gaby Zakuani is sent off early in the 2009 game v Cobblers.

L1 Feb 2024: W1-0 (Mason-Clark, A)

L1 Nov 2024: W6-1 (Poku 3, Jones, Mothersille, De Havilland, H).

L1 Mar 2025: W1-0 (Edun, A)

Overall record

P17 W12 D2 L3 F35 A11

Ferguson’s four spells as Posh boss have covered…

22/01/07-7/11/09

12/01/11-21/02/15

27/01/19-20/02/22

04/01/23-Present.

There have been memorable derby moments along the way...

March 2009

‘We only need 10 men’

Key Posh centre-back Gaby Zakuani was sent off in the seventh minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity, but a headed goal from Charlie Lee just before the break was enough for a team heading for back-to-back promotions to see off a Cobblers team that would be relegated at the end of the season. A brilliant late goal-line clearance from substitute Chris Westwood sealed the win. Zakuani had made his Posh debut in a 1-1 draw at Sixfields earlier that season.

March 2021

‘Super Sammie’

This was another League One season which would see Posh promoted automatically and Cobblers relegated. Sammie Szmodics shot Posh in front during a game in the Covid season only for Mark Beevers to concede a daft penalty which enabled Sam Hoskins to level just before the break. Szmodics and a Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty eventually secured a 3-1 Posh win. That completed a league double for Posh after a 2-0 October win at Sixfields.

March, 2024

‘High Five’

Another March meeting and another Posh League One win, this time by the margin of 5-1. Cobblers made the mistake of scoring early through Jon Guthrie. Posh blitzed them with goals from Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Hector Kyprianou and Josh Knight before resting key men for the final 30 minutes.

Under Ferguson Posh also beat Cobblers on their own patch in the EFL Trophy 2020 and earlier in the current season at London Road when goals from Ryn De Havilland, Ricky-Jade Jones and Abraham Odon delivered a 3-0 win.

November, 2023

‘Easy does it.’

Posh 5, Cambridge 0

Doubles from Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku and an own goal from Liam Bennett confirmed the gulf between county rivals at League One level. Mason-Clark also scored at the Abbey Stadium later in the season as Posh completed a derby double with a 1-0 win. Posh beat Cambridge three times this season without conceding a goal and Mason-Clark scored in all of them.

November, 2024

Six of the best

Posh 6, Cambridge 1.

There was a near repeat 12 months on as Poku bagged the first senior hat-trick of his career. Goals from Jones, Malik Mothersille (penalty) and De Havilland completed another ‘demolition derby.’ Tayo Edun’s brilliant free-kick at the Abbey Stadium made it five wins in a row in all competitions for Posh against Cambridge last month. The run was started by a 2-0 home win in an EFL Trophy match in September 2023 when Jadel Katongo scored on his Posh debut. Posh probably won’t get to play Cambridge next season.

Another notable occurrence in a Fergie-inspired derby win over Cambridge was a first Posh goal for Academy graduate Jones in an EFL Trophy win at London Road in November, 2019.

Relive some of those moments in our picture gallery….