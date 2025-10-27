A little bit of League One cheer for Peterborough United on Monday night

Jack Diamond celebrates his goal for Stockport County at Port Vale. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

There was a little bit of good news for Peterborough United on Monday evening.

Stockport County won 3-0 at Port Vale to move to the top of the League One table. The defeat leaves Vale in the relegation zone, just three points clear of rock-bottom Posh who have a game in hand. Former Posh striker Malik Mothersille missed the match as he is due to become a father.

Plymouth Argyle would move out of the drop zone if they win at Mansfield Town on Tuesday. There’s also a big game towards the top of the table as fourth-placed Bradford City host sixth-placed Lincoln City.