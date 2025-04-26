A League Two promotion for a former Peterborough United boss and playing hero, and a League One relegation for a local rival

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Automatic promotion and the relegation places in League One are pretty much done and dusted after a dramatic Saturday.

Wrexham will join champions Birmingham City in the Championship next season after a 3-0 win over in-form Charlton Athletic in North Wales today.

Charlton will join Wycombe Wanderers, Stockport County and either Leyton Orient or Reading in the play-offs. Orient beat Wycombe 1-0 today with Reading winning 2-0 at Bristol Rovers. They go into the final day level on points with Orient enjoying an eight-goal advantage in goal difference. The ‘Os’ are at Huddersfield Town next Saturday when Reading host Barnsley.

Reading’s win all but relegated Rovers. A drop to League Two for Cambridge United was confirmed by a 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion who now need a point from their final two games to be certain of staying up, although their goal difference is so much better than Rovers and Crawley it would take a couple of disastrous results to change the clubs in the bottom four. Crawley had given themselves hope with a 3-0 home win over Northampton Town today.

Mansfield Town's safety was confirmed today even though they don’t play at Birmingham until Sunday. Mansfield host Posh on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Joining Posh in League One next season are Grant MCCann’s Doncaster Rovers and Darren Moore’s Port Vale. Donny beat Bradford City 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash and Vale won 2-0 at Wimbledon. Bradford, whose goal today was scored by former Posh defender Romoney Crichlow, are third and will also definitely be promoted if they beat Fleetwood Town at home next Saturday. Walsall’s spectacular collapse continued with a 1-0 loss at home to Accrington Stanley. They needed a point to overtake City.