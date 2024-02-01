Jed Steer is back at Posh! Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Just three days after deciding to leave London Road, goalkeeper Jed Steer has signed a contract at Posh until the end of the season.

Steer made a favourable impression during four first-team appearances for Posh after signing a short-term contract last month, but, according to Posh, the 31 year-old opted to leave after no guarantees were received he would remain as first-choice goalkeeper now that Nicholas Bilokapic has returned to full fitness.

But there has been an apparent change of heart.

Steer said: “I am happy to be back, and I am here to help the club in an exciting part of the season with the team in a good position in the league and also in the semi-finals of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

“It was a strange feeling watching the scores come through on Tuesday evening, so when I heard that there was something to be done, it was obviously an opportunity that I wanted to take. I was gutted to leave in the first place, but I am here now, and I can’t wait to get back out there at training.

“There is plenty to play for. It is a great dressing room and I really loved working with the players and coaches. Competition for places is so healthy, it pushes everybody, you can’t rest on your laurels, that is football, I am really looking forward to it and having a good battle.

“The supporters have been great with me. To have their backing is great and I just want to repay their faith in me as best as I can.”

Steer will be available for selection for Saturday’s game with Wigan Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Bilokapic played in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy win over AFC Wimbledon.