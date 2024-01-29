Jed Steer after his Posh debut. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 31 year-old didn’t receive a guarantee from Posh manager Darren Ferguson today (Monday) that he would remain as first-choice number one now that Nicholas Bilokapic is fit again.

Steer therefore decided to quit London Road and search for another club at the end of his short-term contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I get where Jed was coming from. He didn’t want to risk not playing every week and I couldn’t give him the guarantee he would play so he decided to leave.

"There are no problems with that. It wasn’t about money as that could have been sorted and he did a great job for us, the one we wanted him to do when Nick got injured.

"There was a plan in place for Fynn Talley to go out on loan, but Jed’s decision has changed that and Fynn will now fight Nick for the first team place.”

Steer played four games for Posh and kept his first clean sheet in his last match in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.