Goalkeeper quits Peterborough United to search for another club
The 31 year-old didn’t receive a guarantee from Posh manager Darren Ferguson today (Monday) that he would remain as first-choice number one now that Nicholas Bilokapic is fit again.
Steer therefore decided to quit London Road and search for another club at the end of his short-term contract.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I get where Jed was coming from. He didn’t want to risk not playing every week and I couldn’t give him the guarantee he would play so he decided to leave.
"There are no problems with that. It wasn’t about money as that could have been sorted and he did a great job for us, the one we wanted him to do when Nick got injured.
"There was a plan in place for Fynn Talley to go out on loan, but Jed’s decision has changed that and Fynn will now fight Nick for the first team place.”
Steer played four games for Posh and kept his first clean sheet in his last match in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.
Bilokapic will be in goal for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy quarter-final tie with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (7.30pm kick off).