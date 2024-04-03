A hat-trick of World Cup silver medals for City of Peterborough's indoor hockey internationals
Goalkeeper Jon Short won silver with the Welsh Over 55 squad after they lost a tight final 4-3 to the Netherlands.
Short, the new manager of the City of Peterborough Sports Club, was named ‘most valuable player’ in his country’s opening game and also saved a penalty in the final stages of a semi-final against England that Wales won 4-3.
Sue McNaughton also helped Wales Over 60s to silver. They lost their final 3-1 to Germany.
Gareth Andrew, who played first-team National League hockey for City in the season just finished, was the third club silver medallist.
Andrew scored in an excellent final which his England Over 40s team lost 4-3 to Germany. He scored four goals in the tournament.
Former City of Peterborough players David Appleton and Simon Miles scored three and two goals respectively for the English Over 40s.
Adam Drake, a multiple major competition medal winner with England at various age groups in Masters hockey, was in an Over 50s team which which finished fourth.
England were beaten 5-1 by Germany in their semi-final before losing to 12-1 to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match. Drake had scored in an earlier 6-5 defeat v the Dutch.
City’s Andrea Howard played for the England LX (a national club side) Over 60s and they won their event, although no medals were on offer.