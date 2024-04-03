A hat-trick of World Cup silver medals for City of Peterborough's indoor hockey internationals

From the left, Jon Short, Sue McNaughton, Gareth Andrew and Adam Drake at the Indoor World Cup.

Goalkeeper Jon Short won silver with the Welsh Over 55 squad after they lost a tight final 4-3 to the Netherlands.

Short, the new manager of the City of Peterborough Sports Club, was named ‘most valuable player’ in his country’s opening game and also saved a penalty in the final stages of a semi-final against England that Wales won 4-3.

Sue McNaughton also helped Wales Over 60s to silver. They lost their final 3-1 to Germany.

Gareth Andrew, who played first-team National League hockey for City in the season just finished, was the third club silver medallist.

Andrew scored in an excellent final which his England Over 40s team lost 4-3 to Germany. He scored four goals in the tournament.

Former City of Peterborough players David Appleton and Simon Miles scored three and two goals respectively for the English Over 40s.

Adam Drake, a multiple major competition medal winner with England at various age groups in Masters hockey, was in an Over 50s team which which finished fourth.

England were beaten 5-1 by Germany in their semi-final before losing to 12-1 to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match. Drake had scored in an earlier 6-5 defeat v the Dutch.