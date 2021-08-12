A hat-trick of titles is not the priority for new Peterborough United Under 18s manager Simon Davies

Simon Davies in his Posh playing days.

Davies is more concerned about the continued development of young players to give them the best chance of reaching the first-team squad.

That’s always been the number one goal for Davies, and fellow Academy superstar graduate Matthew Etherington, who steps up from the under 18s to manage the under 23s,

Davies said: “I have loved watching the young lads celebrating title wins and it would be great if we could do it again .

“But it’s far more satisfying seeing players get professional contracts. That’s the aim of the Academy and we’ve been pretty successful in recent years.

“I remember all the help I used to get from Paul Ashworth when I was a youth team player here and he took obvious pride from me getting a professional contract. I get the same feeling with the players we have brought through.

“It’s a great time for me to take over from Matty. The work done since we both arrived at the club has been incredible. We’ve increased the number of Academy support staff to the extent it feels like a proper, first-class set up now.

“Me and Matty have always used our own experiences to tell the young lads what it takes to become a professional footballer and that won’t be changing.

“We want a competitive, but enjoyable environment.”

Posh open their under 18 season at home to Charlton on Saturday (August 14)