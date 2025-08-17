A hat-trick heroine for Peterborough United Women on the opening day of the National League season

Posh Women's hat-trick star Niamh Reynolds. Photo Darren Wiles

Niamh Reynolds bagged a hat-trick as Peterborough United Women came from behind to claim a 4-1 win at Notts County on the opening day of the National Midlands Division One season.

Posh, one of the favourites for promotion, looked in trouble at the break as they trailed to a 42nd minute strike from Shoniqua Barnes, but they were in front 10 minutes after the re-start and never looked back.

Lauren Wilshaw tested the home ‘keeper during a cagey first-half before the County number one made two saves in quick succession to thwart Jess Rousseau. Poppie Brown was the next to be denied and it looked like being one of those days for Posh when County broke away to open the scoring.

But Posh came out from the interval firing on all cylinders and were rewarded for their efforts when NIamh Connor headed home within two minutes.

Action from Posh Women at Notts County. Photo Darren Wiles.

Midfielder Reynolds then pounced on a headed flick from Evie Driscoll-King to nod home from close range as Posh took complete control. Reynolds soon struck with curling shot into the top corner, and after Brown had hit the post, Reynolds completed her hat-trick, and an emphatic Posh win, from an injury-time penalty after Driscoll-King had been upended.

Posh were one of two teams to win by three goals on opening day. They top the table on goals scored as Boldmere St Michaels won 3-0 at Lincoln United. Potential title rivals Northampton Town and Leafield Athletic clashed on Sunday with the latter winning 1-0.

Lincoln visit PIMS Park for a Midlands Division One game next Sunday (August 24, 2pm).

Posh: Corry, Osker, Pitt, Connor (sub Sharpe, 73 mins), Driscoll-King, Hines, Reynolds, Brown (sub Clarke, 85 mins), Perkins (sub Stanford 73 mins), Wilshaw, Rousseau. Unused subs: Curson, Mears, Bennett.