Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has taken another great personal achievement in his stride.

Edwards has been named skipper of England Under 20s for their season in the new European Elite League.

The 20 year-old centre-back skippered his country for the first time in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Romania in Bucharest. He also led the team out at stadium:mk for a match against Portugal at stadium:mk which was lost in ‘brutal’ fashion with the visitors pinching a 2-1 win in the dying stages.

"It’s a big achievement to captain your country so I’m very proud,” Edwards said. “I am one of the most experienced players in what is a new group and I will try and lead by example.

"We were on top of Portugal for almost the entire game so to lose in the way we did was brutal.

"There were positives, but ultimately it’s about getting results.

"We didn’t get them in this camp, but hopefully we will in the next camp when we play Italy and Germany.”

England host Italy on Thursday, November 16 at Doncaster Rovers FC before playing in Germany on Monday, November 20.

Jadel Katango, the central defender on loan at Posh from Manchester City, was also in the latest England Under 20 squad, while Hector Kyprianou made his first two senior appearances for the Cyprus national team

Cyprus play their final Euros qualifiers against Spain and Lithuania on November 16 and November 19 respectively.

If all three Posh players are selected again the League One fixture at Exeter City on Saturday, November 18 would be postponed.

Meanwhile Kyprianou has joined a select club of 21 players to have made a senior international appearance while playing for POsh.

The full list is here (caps won while playing for Posh)...

1 . GABY ZAKUANI Zakuani (14) won 20 caps for DR Congo.