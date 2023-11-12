Peterborough United players celebrate the fifth goal against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Not only did Posh deliver a footballing lesson to their most bitter rivals in what will go down as one of the great London Road performances, they also offered a glimpse of the true potential of this team that few dared dream possible at the start of the season.

Posh will play far better teams than this negative Cambridge side that surely would have taken a 0-0 before kick-off but what they have done is assemble quite possibly the quickest squad in League One and one that is capable of giving any defender sleepless nights.

Darren Ferguson deserves enormous credit for making two tactical changes and getting them both spot on. Archie Collins and Joel Randall came in and both gave arguably their best performances in Posh colours. They both replaced players who had been performing well in Jadel Katongo and David Ajiboye, who was the star performer at Wigan, yet this game demanded something different. He also moved Kwame Poku out of the number ten role and onto the wing just a few games after hailing his best performance in the position (Blackpool away).

The whole forward line has improved their games markedly since last season already and have all added strings to their bows. After scoring nine and five respectively in the league last season, Mason-Clark and Poku lead the scoring charts this campaign with six each already. Poku has also weighed in with a league-high six assists. The powerful, dominant Mason-Clark of last season finally made his return on Saturday. Ricky-Jade Jones is flourishing as a striker and although he did not score, provided a brilliant assist for goal number two and was a nuisance all day; while Randall’s transformation from forgotten man to this season is obvious.

It has long been thought that if Posh could combine all of their good elements together and find a clinical edge then somebody could be on the end of a real hiding and how perfect that Cambridge was that team.

The challenge for this young side will be now how consistently close to this can they get for the rest of the season, anywhere near and they will be right in the thick of the promotion race. The scary thing is, the average age of this team in under 23, they will only get better!

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 5 CAMBRIDGE 0