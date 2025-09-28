A first goal in four years for former Peterborough United player, four goals in four games for an ex-Posh striker

Lewis Freestone (right) in action for Stevenage. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United player Lewis Freestone scored his first goal for four years to help Stevenage to the giddy heights of second place in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freestone headed home from a corner and soon afterwards another ex-Posh youngster Carl Piergianni did the same as Stevenage won 3-2 at Leyton Orient. They’ve now won seven and lost just one of their nine League One games this season.

Also in League One former Posh Golden Boot winner Jack Marriott scored for the fourth successive match for Reading to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie Edwards completed 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-1 Championship draw at home to Middlesbrough and his old Posh central defensive partner Josh Knight made his full debut for Portsmouth in a 2-1 loss at Ipswich Town. Last season’s Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou was a late substitute in Watford’s 2-1 home win over Hull City, but Kwame Poku remains on the sidelines at QPR because of injury as does Ephron Mason-Clark at Coventry City.

In League Two former Posh loanee Jamie Walker scored two stunning goals in Grimsby Town’s 7-1 win over Cheltenham Town. Ex-Posh striker Lee Angol was one of two Cheltenham players to be sent off.

On loan Posh striker Brad Ihionvien was taken off at half-time as Shrewsbury Town went down 2-1 at home to MK Dons.