A fast start and expert coaching steered Peterborough United to a 4-0 League One home win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action against Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That was the verdict of left-back Harrison Burrows who helped apply the finishing touches to a comfortable win with a perfect cross that was chested home from close range by Kwame Poku.

Joel Randall has set the ball rolling with a sixth minute goal and Ephron Mason-Clark made it 2-0 just before the break. An own goal completed the convincing scoreline.

"It was important we got off to a fast start and got control of the game," Burrows said. “We knew they liked to get bodies behind the ball quickly so the early goal was a big help and it led to a very good performance.

Harrison Burrows shoots at goal for Posh v Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.

“The second goal was also really important as it settled any nerves. We had been getting a bit frustrated at not converting the chances we had.

“But 2-0 at half-time can be a tough scoreline so the gaffer just re-iterated the need for concentration and the need to keep playing our game. We had to stay patient and pick our moments.

“Credit to the coaching staff as well as they noticed Burton had started cutting out our crosses so they told us to vary them by firing them across goal and we scored twice because of that.

"For my assist I just spotted the space in behind and fired the ball across. We have been working on getting our wingers into scoring positions at the far post and Kwame Poku was there to finish.

“The gaffer drills us every week on the positions we need to take up in order to execute our game plan and it’s been working.

Joel Randall takes up great positions and is excellent on the half-turn. It’s players like him who we want to get on the ball.

"We have a big game on Tuesday now and mindset has already switched to that one,”