World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury

He was tipped to buy the football club, but pulled out of the process in January leaving 20 year-old entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal favourite to take control.

Posh’s famous fanbase includes world boxing star ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson who once watched a pre-season game at London Road.

​CURRENT FORM

Mike Tyson at a Posh game. Photo: Ben Davis.

Morecambe have been playing like Real Madrid at home and like ‘Rag-tag’ Rovers on their travels.

​The Shrimps have lost their last five away games in League One by an aggregate of 15-1, but their last four matches at the Mazuma Stadium have yielded four straight wins before a disappointing 1-1 draw against bottom club Forest Green Rovers last time out.

They haven’t lost in their last nine League One games at home.

Accrington (2-0), Burton (5-0), Cheltenham (2-1) and Bristol Rovers (5-1) all received a recent thrashing in the North West.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis in action for Morecambe against Posh.

PAST MATCH

Posh have only played Morecambe away from home once before, when they went down 3-2 in their League Two promotion season of 2007-08 at the Shrimps’ old Christie Park ground.

Craig Morgan and Charlie Lee fired Posh into a 2-0 lead after 12 minutes, but they flopped to defeat even though the hosts had a man sent off with the score at 2-1.

Joe Lewis was so good in goal for Morecambe that day Posh spent £400k on him six months later.

KEY GAMES

The biggest game for Posh to keep an eye on this Saturday is seventh-placed Wycombe at home to third-placed Bolton. Sixth-placed Barnsley are at Cheltenham.

DANGERMEN

On-loan pair Jensen Weir (Brighton) and Kieran Phillips (Everton) are Morecambe’s top scorers this season with eight and seven goals respectively.

Striker Cole Stockton, who scored 26 goals for the Shrimps last season, scored just his third of the season in the recent 1-1 draw with Forest Green.

BIG MATCH ODDS