Mahamadou Susoho in action for Posh against Huddersfield Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United suffered a disappointing start to the League One season as Huddersfield Town eased to a 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh competed well for 35 minutes and had chances to take the lead, but once falling behind they appeared to run out of ideas quickly and rarely threatened to get back into the game. There was misfortune as both Huddersfield goals flew into the net with the help of deflections, but Posh were poor throughout the second-half as they struggled to escape the tight marking of a physically superior side.

Losing an entire back four was always going to create problems even for a coach as talented as Darren Ferguson. There was plenty of effort, but there was precious little quality on view and that’s something that was hardly ever said last season, even in defeat.

As expected – they had little choice in truth – Posh selected a very young side, one with an average age of 22.6. Goalkeeper Jed Steer at 31 was seven years older than the rest of the team.

There were competitive club debuts from the start for Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Sam Curtis, Mahamadou Susoho and Chris Conn-Clarke. Other newcomers Abraham Odoh and Cian Hayes were on the bench.

In contrast Huddersfield fielded a very experienced line-up full of players who played regularly in the Championship last season. Posh were without skipper Hector Kyprianou because of injury.

It was always likely to be a tough examination for a new-look team and so it proved. They were fouled constantly in their attempts to beat the press and gave up half chances when they were caught in possession cleanly, but to fall 2-0 down behind before half-time was harsh against a team who played with little polish.

Curtis covered well after a Wallin error and Steer saved comfortably when Josh Koroma threatened before Posh had their own purple patch around the half hour mark.

The pace and commitment of Ricky-Jade Jones had caught the eye and he made his own 27th minute opportunity with a strong and quick run which ended with a left-foot shot that raced wide of a post.

Two minutes later a deep Kwame Poku cross found the head of Conn-Clarke who sent the ball straight at visiting goalkeeper Lee Nicholls. Conn-Clarke had another opportunity moments later after an excellent run and perfect pass from Joel Randall, but he shot straight at Nicholls.

And then Huddersfield struck. A 36th minute left wing attack ended with the ball falling neatly for debutant Anthony Evans on the edge of the area and his shot flew into the net off the heel of Archie Collins.

Posh were rocked and Huddersfield were enthused. They dominated the rest of the half, but lacked penetration until a corner in the final minute of the half saw two blocked shots before Ben Wiles arrowed a shot into the corner, probably helped by a touch off Susoho. The Manchester City loanee had been the pick of the Posh players with his composure on the ball and his vision.

The second-half was largely a non event. Huddersfield kept Posh pinned back and won a flurry of early corners before seeing a Mical Helick tap-in wiped out for offside. Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer wasn’t tested though, but then neither was Nicholls as Posh gave possession away far too readily.

Ferguson made changes, but the flow of the game remained unaltered although Hayes was a lively, direct presence and one strong run ended with Joel Randall sidefooting wide from 18 yards 15 minutes from time.

That was as good as it got as a dreadful half of football limped to an inevitable conclusion. It’s too early to get too downhearted of course. Lesser lights Shrewsbury and Exeter are up next, after a Carabao Cup tie, and wins would brighten the mood considerably

Posh: Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Sam Curtis (sub David Ajiboye, 59 mins), Archie Collins, Mahamadou Susoho (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady, 65 mins), Chris Conn-Clarke (sub Malik Mothersille, 54 mins), Joel Randall, Kwame Poku (sub Cian Hayes, 65 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Romoney Crichlow, Abraham Odoh.

Huddersfield: Lee Nicholls, Tom Lees, Michal Helik, Brodie Spencer, Antony Evans (sub Herbie Kane, 76 mins), Rhys Healey (sub Kian Harratt, 90 + 3 mins), Jonathan Hogg (sub David Kasumu, 82 mis), Ben Wiles, Lasse Sorensen, Mickel Miller (Rhys Healey, 77 mins), Josh Koroma (sub Danny Ward, 78 mins).

Unused subs: Chris Maxwell, Matty Pearson, Jahiem Headley, Kian Harratt.

Goals: Huddersfield – Evans (36 mins), Wiles (45 + 1 min).

Cautions: Posh – Collins (foul).

Huddersfield – Miller (delaying the restart).

Referee: Sunny Gill Singh 6.

Attendance: (to follow).