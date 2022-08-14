Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing of Derby County.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who played well in the Championship for Posh, scored his first goal for Derby County in a 2-1 home win over Barnsley on Saturday. Posh are at Pride Park on August 27.

Former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown celebrated his call-up to the Jamaican national squad with a goal for Exeter at Cambridge United, but the hosts hit back to win 2-1.

Danny Andrew claimed a late equaliser for Fleetwood Town at Morecambe, but it was a bad day for Ricardo Santos who was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the 37th minute of 0-0 draw at Port Vale.

Former Posh striker Conor Washington is off the mark in the Championship for Rotherham United with a screamer as they beat Reading 4-0 with four first-half goals and Matt Godden openes his account for the season at Millwall, but the Sky Blues lost 3-2 after leading 2-0.

Posh play-off final star of 2011, Tommy Rowe, scored a brilliant goal for Doncaster Rovers to spark a late comeback at AFC Wimbledon in League Two. Rovers scored twice in the final stages to force a 2-2 draw.

Siriki Dembele is still waiting for his Premier League debut. He sat on the bench unused as Bournemouth were thumped 4-0 at Manchester City.