Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who played well in the Championship for Posh, scored his first goal for Derby County in a 2-1 home win over Barnsley on Saturday. Posh are at Pride Park on August 27.
Former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown celebrated his call-up to the Jamaican national squad with a goal for Exeter at Cambridge United, but the hosts hit back to win 2-1.
Danny Andrew claimed a late equaliser for Fleetwood Town at Morecambe, but it was a bad day for Ricardo Santos who was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the 37th minute of 0-0 draw at Port Vale.
Former Posh striker Conor Washington is off the mark in the Championship for Rotherham United with a screamer as they beat Reading 4-0 with four first-half goals and Matt Godden openes his account for the season at Millwall, but the Sky Blues lost 3-2 after leading 2-0.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann angered by 'disrespectful' Bali Mumba after Plymouth Argyle loss
-
2
Peterborough United's players came down to earth with a bump in Plymouth
-
3
Grant McCann 'can't accept' performance of his Peterborough United players as he hits out at Plymouth loss his side 'deserved'
-
4
Peterborough United live blog: Posh well beaten after long Plymouth trip
-
5
Peterborough United suffer in the sun as they lose top spot as well as an unbeaten record
Posh play-off final star of 2011, Tommy Rowe, scored a brilliant goal for Doncaster Rovers to spark a late comeback at AFC Wimbledon in League Two. Rovers scored twice in the final stages to force a 2-2 draw.
Siriki Dembele is still waiting for his Premier League debut. He sat on the bench unused as Bournemouth were thumped 4-0 at Manchester City.
Marcus Maddison came on as a substitute in Darlington’s 1-1 draw at Chorley in the National North League, while on-loan Posh youngster Andrew Oluwabori netted a cracker in Kettering Town’s 1-1 home draw with Bradford Park Avenue.