Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh v Blackpool. Photo: David Lowndes.

A fourth straight League One defeat, suffered in the cruellest of fashions by a 90th minute deflection, will ask serious questions about a team who looked out on their feet by the end as Blackpool walked away with a deserved 2-1 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

There was also a hint of offside in the build-up to the winning goal, but that shouldn’t camouflage what had been a desperately poor second-half.

Posh had ended the first-half strongly and took the lead with a Hector Kyprianou header from a short corner, but a rush of blood from goalkeeper Jed Steer who conceded a very avoidable penalty 10 minutes after the break gave Blackpool a lifeline they grabbed with both hands. They always looked the likeliest winners after that.

For Posh, a point would have at least stopped the rot, but they survived a few scares before a shot from substitute Karamoko Dembele from the edge of the box appeared to clip home substitute Romoney Crichlow on its way to the net.

Posh were no doubt thrilled to be able to name what most would consider their optimal starting line-up with wingers Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark back.

It’s the side that propelled Posh to the top two with the exceptions of Jadel Katongo for Peter Kioso at right-back, and Steer for Nicholas Bilokapic in goal. Kioso has not yet really been properly replaced and Steer failed to add the expected composure.

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland, who wasn’t injured, was not in the matchday squad as Posh preferred to name two right wingers on the bench.

Blackpool made five changes to the side that played poorly in defeat in their last outing at Cheltenham. Former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn returned to skipper the Seasiders and there was also a recall for ex-Posh loanee Hayden Coulson.

Blackpool came with a plan to press high, but to drop into a five-man defence when Posh had possession. It was reasonably effective in the first 45 minutes with Posh having their best moments on the break.

Visiting striker Kyle Joseph spurned a half chance after eight minutes after collecting a headed pass and Harrison Burrows had to be alert on 34 minutes to head behind his own goal after Steer had failed to reach a chipped cross before Pool midfielder George Byers.

Livewire Shane Lavery headed over from close range on the stroke of half-time, but by then Posh were ahead, a position they deserved on the quality of chance they created.

Rick-Jade Jones side-footed wide from close range on 15 minutes after good work from Mason-Clark and Poku and moments later Randall fizzed a cross just out of the reach of Jones.

Posh did go in front six minutes before the break when Kyprianou headed home a Harrison Burrows’ cross at the near post after a corner had been taken short.

Jones was then thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw after neat play from Randall and Poku. A Randall cross, which followed a fine piece of advantage from referee Dean Whitestone, then appeared to be kicked against Grimshaw by a defender.

Posh started the second half well as well forcing a couple of corners, but Steer’s decision to come right to the edge of the area to try and punch a bouncing ball proved costly. He thumped Joseph in the head instead and Lavery converted the spot-kick.

The goal inspired Blackpool and deflated Posh. Burrows almost conceded a second penalty within minutes, but referee Dean Whitestone, who had an erratic second-half, over-ruled his assistant.

In the last quarter Joseph didn’t get enough on a near post flick, Dembele headed over from close range and Lavery curled a shot just wide from the edge of the season.

Posh offered nothing in return. A triple substitution and a change of formation for the final 10 minutes changed very little and Blackpool saw a couple of shots from the edge of the are drift wide.

Posh didn’t heed the warning though and the visitors, who can claim to be play-off rivals after this win, won the points at the death.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 90 + 2 mins), Jadel Katongo (sub Romoney Crichlow, 81 mins), Hector Kyprianou (sub Jeando Fuchs, 90 mins), Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 81 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 81 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Michael Olakigbe.

Blackpool: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Matt Pennington, Hayden Coulson, Oliver Norburn, George Byers (sub Matty Virtue, 80 mins), Marvin Ekpiteta, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph (sub Karamako Dembele, 63 mins), Shayne Lavery (sub Jake Beesley, 89 mins).

Unused subs: Richard O'Donnell, Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, CJ Hamilton.

Goals: Posh – Kyprianou (39 mins).

Blackpool – Lavery (pen 56 mins), Dembele (90 mins)

Cautions: Posh – Randall (delaying the re-start).

Blackpool – Norburn (foul), Lavery (delaying the restart), Virtue (foul).

Referee: Dean Whitestone 6