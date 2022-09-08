Josh Knight (left) could make way for Nathan Thompson on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

McCann has seen plenty to encourage him this season, even during back-to-back away defeats at likely League One promotion rivals Derby County and Portsmouth in their last two outings.

Posh will expect to bounce back from those results and secure home wins against struggling Forest Green Rovers on Saturday (3pm) and draw specialists Fleetwood Town on Tuesday (November 13, 7.45pm).

Posh start the weekend in sixth, five points off the top two.

Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee celebrating a win at Northampton in 2017. Photo: Sharon Lucy.

"Generally I was pleased with the performance against Portsmouth last weekend,” McCann said. The metrics we use to analyse games were all in our favour. We had more possession and we had more entries into their penalty area for instance

"Obviously we can better in certain areas, notably taking more advantage when we are on top and defending better as a collective. It would be unfair to single out individuals.

"There are always big moments in big games like there were at Portsmouth and they did better in those moments than we did.

"Apart from the game at Plymouth we have created lots of chances to score this season. I’d be far more worried if we hadn’t been creating much and I believe we are not far away from getting everything sorted.

"We will get there because we have a good group of honest players who all want to learn. This is the first free week we’ve had for a while and it’s been useful spending that time on the training pitch together.

"Home form will obviously be key to us getting where we want to be. We’ve been strong at home so far and that has to continue.

"There’s nothing easy about the next two games. Forest Green have not started as well as they would have liked, but they have a new manager and it always takes time to get used to different ideas. They are a team that had been used to winning regularly though so they will still carry plenty of confidence.

"They were beaten heavily at Sheffield Wednesday (5-0) in their last away game so they will be keen to put that right.”

Posh have defender Nathan Thompson back after suspension. He will probably return at the expense of either Josh Knight or Frankie Kent.

Forest Green three last three League One games in a row by an aggregate of 10-0 before claiming a second victory of the season, 2-1 at home to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday. Former Posh loanee Reece Brown scored one of their goals.

They are 21st in League One with seven points from seven games after coming up as champions of League Two.

They lost manager Rob Edwards to Watford in the summer and took Ian Burchnall from Notts County as his replacement.

Luke McGee, who was good for Posh on loan from Spurs in the 2016-17 season is the regular Forest Green goalkeeper.