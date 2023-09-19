News you can trust since 1948
A change in formation may bring a change in fortunes for Peterborough United

Peterborough United’s players delivered an error-strewn display as they were held to a 1-1 League One draw with Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

Yes, Posh did change formations against Leyton Orient by playing the diamond but that was a decision that did not bear fruit.

Yet, there is a formation that Posh have used to great effect from the start this season and that is the three at the back, which the Peterborough Telegraph believes gets the best out of young loanees Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge.

Therefore, the PT suggests a switch to the 3-4-1-2 when Posh face goalless Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

Sturge looks to be a real athlete, able to provide more attacking impetus and someone who is also less likely to be exposed when asked to defend than Harrison Burrows.

1. ZAK STURGE

Sturge looks to be a real athlete, able to provide more attacking impetus and someone who is also less likely to be exposed when asked to defend than Harrison Burrows. Photo: Joe Dent

He is Posh's best centre-back and best option to play on the left after a couple of recent disappointing displays from Romoney Crichlow.

2. RONNIE EDWARDS

He is Posh's best centre-back and best option to play on the left after a couple of recent disappointing displays from Romoney Crichlow. Photo: Pete Norton

Even in his one appearance so far, his Manchester City pedigree is obvious. Both him and Edwards should have no problem starting the Posh attacks from the back.

3. JADEL KATONGO

Even in his one appearance so far, his Manchester City pedigree is obvious. Both him and Edwards should have no problem starting the Posh attacks from the back. Photo: Joe Dent

An impressive display on Saturday, probably Posh's best attacking player with his driving runs. Well worthy of keeping his place.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

An impressive display on Saturday, probably Posh's best attacking player with his driving runs. Well worthy of keeping his place. Photo: Joe Dent

