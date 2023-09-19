A change in formation may bring a change in fortunes for Peterborough United
Peterborough United’s players delivered an error-strewn display as they were held to a 1-1 League One draw with Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Yes, Posh did change formations against Leyton Orient by playing the diamond but that was a decision that did not bear fruit.
Yet, there is a formation that Posh have used to great effect from the start this season and that is the three at the back, which the Peterborough Telegraph believes gets the best out of young loanees Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge.
Therefore, the PT suggests a switch to the 3-4-1-2 when Posh face goalless Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.
