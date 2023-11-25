News you can trust since 1948
A brave, exciting Peterborough United team that is an absolute joy to watch

Peterborough United delivered an excellent all-round display to beat Burton Albion 4-0 in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:38 GMT

Posh were threatening going forward all afternoon and defended well enough even though they had to survive a few alarms at the end of each half.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Outstanding, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

It was a quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper, but one alarming mistake when he dropped a cross almost led to a goal for Burton in first-half added time. Made a strong one-handed save in the second-half - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

It was a quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper, but one alarming mistake when he dropped a cross almost led to a goal for Burton in first-half added time. Made a strong one-handed save in the second-half - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Took full advantage of total freedom down the right hand side to play with great attacking menace in the first-half. He assisted the first goal and was close to setting up others. Defended very solidly - 8.

2. PETER KIOSO

Took full advantage of total freedom down the right hand side to play with great attacking menace in the first-half. He assisted the first goal and was close to setting up others. Defended very solidly - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Linked the play between defence and attack very efficiently for 45 minutes. He came under more defensive pressure in the second half and wasn't always convincing. Superb cross for the final goal though - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Linked the play between defence and attack very efficiently for 45 minutes. He came under more defensive pressure in the second half and wasn't always convincing. Superb cross for the final goal though - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

An outstanding display both when carrying the ball forward and when defending. He passed the ball positively and accurately for the most part. Hit the post with a late header and made two goalline clearances - 9.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

An outstanding display both when carrying the ball forward and when defending. He passed the ball positively and accurately for the most part. Hit the post with a late header and made two goalline clearances - 9. Photo: Joe Dent

