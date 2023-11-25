Peterborough United delivered an excellent all-round display to beat Burton Albion 4-0 in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
Posh were threatening going forward all afternoon and defended well enough even though they had to survive a few alarms at the end of each half.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Outstanding, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
It was a quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper, but one alarming mistake when he dropped a cross almost led to a goal for Burton in first-half added time. Made a strong one-handed save in the second-half - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
Took full advantage of total freedom down the right hand side to play with great attacking menace in the first-half. He assisted the first goal and was close to setting up others. Defended very solidly - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Linked the play between defence and attack very efficiently for 45 minutes. He came under more defensive pressure in the second half and wasn't always convincing. Superb cross for the final goal though - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
An outstanding display both when carrying the ball forward and when defending. He passed the ball positively and accurately for the most part. Hit the post with a late header and made two goalline clearances - 9. Photo: Joe Dent