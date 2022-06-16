Posh celebrate promotion after a draw against Lincoln in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

An exhibition bringing to life the last 88 years of Peterborough United’s history will begin at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday (June 18).

The ‘Proud to be Posh’ exhibit will run bring together images, film and an array of memorabilia and celebrated the club’s impact on the city.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “'Proud to Be Posh brings to life the journey of Posh over the last 88 years through a collection of images, film, personnel memories and memorabilia.

"It commemorates the contribution it has made in the city and the love and dedication of loyal supporters over many years who have helped bring together this incredible celebratory exhibition.

The exhibition will be open between 10am and 4pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, with last entry at 3:30pm and between 12 and 4pm on Sundays, with last entry the same time.