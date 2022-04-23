Grant McCann will be tasked with leading Peterborough United to promotion from League One next season.

Posh’s time in the Championship came to an end on Saturday (April 23) with defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Boss Grant McCann has masterminded an upturn in form since arriving in February but it did not come in time to save Posh, who now face another season in League One after only one year away.

McCann lifted the League One title the last time he managed in the division with Hull and his thoughts will now turn to repeating the feat with Posh.

To do this, he has said he expects between 75 and 80% of the squad to stay and has meetings with the club’s hierarchy this week to discuss transfer strategy.

Speaking after the relegation, he said: “We have got 75/80% of the squad staying for next season, which is great. I think we need to add a little bit of knowhow to the group, bits of leadership and people who know the division and then I think we can have a really successful season next year.

“I have already got some ideas in mind, we have been working all the time. I’ve got meetings this week with the owners and the plan will be put in place.”