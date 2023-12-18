It’s been quite a year for Posh fans.

Thousands of miles have been clocked up and a lot of pounds spent over the last 12 months with Posh fans giving the boys brilliant backing all the way.

There have, of course, been plenty of high and lows to remember as we tick into the second half of what is looking like another promising season.

Here we look back on our best pictures of fans at games during 2023.

Take a look and see if you or your friends feature.

And remember to get all the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Posh v Bolton Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers on 11th Feb 2023. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

