Posh took the lead through a Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty but were pegged back to 1-1 just minutes later before going in 3-1 ahead at the break thanks to goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and David Ajiboye.

In the second half, Kabongo Tshimanga added gloss with a 12-minute hat-trick before missing a chance to make it eight from the penalty spot and Kwame Poku completed the scorers’ list, but what did we learn?

Formation

Jonson Clarke-Harris opened the scoring for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has already spoken about Posh looking to adopt a playing-out-from-the-back, high-energy style this season. It appears that the favoured formation is unlikely to change though. Posh played one up top in both halves, but interestingly neither Ephron Mason-Clark or Jones played there despite MacAnthony saying in the week, both are expected to be considered as options there this season.

The 4-2-3-1 was certainly favoured in the first half and was largely utilised in the second, but by that point, the game had largely devolved into a low intensity game of attack vs defence.

Full-backs are still a problem…

Yes, we’re still talking about Posh needing full-backs. With the departures of Nathanael Ogbeta, Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward, Posh are extremely light in the area. Harrison Burrows and young centre-back Charlie O’Connell played as full-backs the first half at the Zeeco Stadium, while Joe Tomlinson, who could yet be the next full-back out of the door, and Josh Knight - also on the transfer list - played as the wide defenders in the second.

These options are unlikely to stack up well in League One and Burrows is the only one with any kind of regular experience of the level, even then he was only used in the position when required because of injuries last season. Even if Posh wanted Ogbeta back, they’d have to wait until at least September but more arrivals appear to be required on top of that, certainly at right-back.

New-look forward line?

Although the first game of pre-season, Darren Ferguson’s team selection for each half was still interesting. Mason-Clark, Poku and Tshimanga all lined up together in the second half, so was this Posh’s new-look forward line in action?

The club expects Jonson Clarke-Harris to leave by the end of the transfer window and he lined up in the first half along with fringe players Ricky-Jade Jones and David Ajiboye on the wings.

If so, it was about as good a start as you can get as Tshimanga scored a hat-trick in the space of 12 minutes and the three linked up well, heavily caveated by the fact it was against a weakened Stamford side of course.

Don’t forget about those already here

As with everything, respectfully, the fact it was against Stamford must be taken into consideratio,n but there is always clamour for new signings during the off-season yet a couple of players reminded fans that they’re still around on Saturday.

Ajiboye is said to have impressed the club during training at the end of last season and even the fact he was willing to train with the group following the conclusion of his season on loan at Sutton was a bih positive. That work paid off as he was the most impressive player on the pitch across both XIs, showcasing his pace, crossing and passing and he even pulled off a tidy finish from a tight angle.

Emmanuel Fernandez also looked an imposing presence and was composed when on the ball when asked to defend. He certainly has the physique to be a dominant League One defender and may be able to earn a shot at proving he can.

O’Connell and Tomlinson were others to put on a good showing.

Time needed on goalkeeper situation

The goalkeeping situation will take a few more weeks yet to become clear. It would be harsh to criticise Blackmore for the fact he conceded and on the basis of a low cross he spilled in the first game back. More is likely to become clear as Posh step up their preparations at St George’s Park with two games behind closed doors, believed to be against one side newly promoted to the Premier League and one freshly relegated.

