Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.
Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.

39 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the thrilling draw with Bolton Wanderers

Posh showed plenty of fighting spirit in a 3-3 draw with Bolton at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Apr 2024, 07:01 BST

They came back from trailing 2-0 inside the opening eight minutes, before being pegged back themselves on 82 minutes.

It proved to be a thrilling match in a fixture which could well be this season’s League One play-off final.

Our man David Lowndes captured these pics of the fans. Have a look and see who you know.

Get all your Posh news here.

Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.

1. Posh 3 Bolton 3

Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.

2. Posh 3 Bolton 3

Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.

3. Posh 3 Bolton 3

Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton.

4. Posh 3 Bolton 3

Peterborough United showed plenty of fight in a thrilling draw with Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Bolton WanderersLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.