The 2008/09 season is one that all Peterborough fans of a certain age will never forget.

Darren Ferguson’s Posh, newly-promoted to League One the previous season, fancied their chances of making their mark in the division.

And they did just that after securing back-to-back promotions after a 1-0 win at Colchester United on April 25 2009 wrapped up automatic promotion.

Craig Mackail-Smith ended the season with 23 league goals as Posh finished behind champions Leicester City and ahead of MK Dons.

If you were at Colchester United that day then check out this gallery as fans in the away end celebrate a famous day for Posh.

1 . Promotion 2009 Peterborough united fans celebrate promotion to the Coca -Cola Championship following a 1-0 win over Colchester in the 2008/09 season. Photo: National World Photo Sales

