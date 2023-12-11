News you can trust since 1948
33 of our top pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the win over Oxford United

Posh boosted their promotion aspirations after a fine 3-0 win over Oxford United.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Dec 2023, 08:14 GMT

Goals from Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones put Posh in charge at the break, before Ryan De Havilland completed the scoring in stoppage-time.

It leaves Posh fourth in the League One table and keeping up the pressure on the top two.

Take a look at our gallery of fans at the game and see if you, or anyone you know, features.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

1. Posh 3 Oxford 0

Peterborough United fans enjoy the impressive win over Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 3 Oxford 0

Peterborough United fans enjoy the impressive win over Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh v Oxford - fans gallery

3. Posh 3 Oxford 0

Posh v Oxford - fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 3 Oxford 0

Peterborough United fans enjoy the impressive win over Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

