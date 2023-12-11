33 of our top pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the win over Oxford United
Posh boosted their promotion aspirations after a fine 3-0 win over Oxford United.
Goals from Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones put Posh in charge at the break, before Ryan De Havilland completed the scoring in stoppage-time.
It leaves Posh fourth in the League One table and keeping up the pressure on the top two.
Take a look at our gallery of fans at the game and see if you, or anyone you know, features.
