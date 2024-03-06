Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.--Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.--
Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.--

33 of our best pictures from Peterborough United's cracking win over Northampton Town

Posh eased to a big 5-1 win over Northampton Town to cut the gap on second place to five points.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:40 GMT

They now trail Bolton and have a game in hand as Posh look to build up momentum for the run-in.

Our photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture these faces in the crowd pictures.

Take a look and see who you may know.

Get full reaction to the game, here.

Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.

1. Posh 5 Cobblers 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.

2. Posh 5 Cobblers 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.

3. Posh 5 Cobblers 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town.

4. Posh 5 Cobblers 1

Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownBolton