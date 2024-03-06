They now trail Bolton and have a game in hand as Posh look to build up momentum for the run-in.

Our photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture these faces in the crowd pictures.

Take a look and see who you may know.

Get full reaction to the game, here.

1 . Posh 5 Cobblers 1 Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 5 Cobblers 1 Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 5 Cobblers 1 Peterborough United fans enjoy the big win over Northampton Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales