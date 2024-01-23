News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014.
Peterborough United's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014.

31 pictures from that magic day when Peterborough United lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley in 2014, including plenty of fans pics, goals and post-match celebratrions

Posh will be hoping to move one step nearer to Wembley when they host Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy tonight.
Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

Posh beat Cambridge United and Spurs U21’s in the group stage before seeing off Arsenal U21’s in the last round.

It is ten years since Posh won the competition after a 3-1 win over Chesterfield, with goals from Josh McQuoid, Shaun Brisley and Britt Assombalonga securing victory in front of 35,663 spectators.

Here we take a look back at that day these pictures from our archives.

Get the latest Posh news here.

Peterborough United fans soak in the Wembley atmosphere in 2014.

1. Posh win the JPT

Photo: Alan Storer

Peterborough United fans soak in the Wembley atmosphere in 2014.

2. Posh win the JPT

Photo: Alan Storer

Peterborough United fans soak in the Wembley atmosphere in 2014.

3. Posh win the JPT

Photo: Alan Storer

Peterborough United fans soak in the Wembley atmosphere in 2014.

4. Posh win the JPT

Photo: Alan Storer

