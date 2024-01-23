31 pictures from that magic day when Peterborough United lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley in 2014, including plenty of fans pics, goals and post-match celebratrions
Posh will be hoping to move one step nearer to Wembley when they host Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy tonight.
Posh beat Cambridge United and Spurs U21’s in the group stage before seeing off Arsenal U21’s in the last round.
It is ten years since Posh won the competition after a 3-1 win over Chesterfield, with goals from Josh McQuoid, Shaun Brisley and Britt Assombalonga securing victory in front of 35,663 spectators.
Here we take a look back at that day these pictures from our archives.
