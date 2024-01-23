Posh beat Cambridge United and Spurs U21’s in the group stage before seeing off Arsenal U21’s in the last round.

It is ten years since Posh won the competition after a 3-1 win over Chesterfield, with goals from Josh McQuoid, Shaun Brisley and Britt Assombalonga securing victory in front of 35,663 spectators.

Here we take a look back at that day these pictures from our archives.

1 . Posh win the JPT Peterborough United fans soak in the Wembley atmosphere in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer Photo Sales

