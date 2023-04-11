News you can trust since 1948
30 of the best pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the win against Exeter City

Posh hold a two point cushion in the play-offs with five games to go following the 3-1 win over Exeter City.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

It was a fifth win in six games for on-form Peterborough, with a Alex Hartridge own goal and goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Jonson Clarke-Harris sealing the win.

Our photographer David Lowndes captured some of the fans who were there in this gallery.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

Peterborough United fans are pictured enjoying another home win.

1. Posh 3 Exeter 1

Peterborough United fans are pictured enjoying another home win. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 3 Exeter 1

Peterborough United fans are pictured enjoying another home win. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 3 Exeter 1

Peterborough United fans are pictured enjoying another home win. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 3 Exeter 1

Peterborough United fans are pictured enjoying another home win. Photo: David Lowndes

