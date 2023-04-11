30 of the best pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the win against Exeter City
Posh hold a two point cushion in the play-offs with five games to go following the 3-1 win over Exeter City.
It was a fifth win in six games for on-form Peterborough, with a Alex Hartridge own goal and goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Jonson Clarke-Harris sealing the win.
Our photographer David Lowndes captured some of the fans who were there in this gallery.
Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.
