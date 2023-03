Posh fans had a Saturday afternoon to forget following the 3-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham Town.

The defeat leave Peterborough nine adrift of Bolton in the last play-off spot, but with two games in hand.

Our photographer David Lowndes took these snaps of just some of the fans there.

Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1 . Posh 0 Cheltenham 3 Peterborough United fans watch the disappointing defeat to Cheltenham Town. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

