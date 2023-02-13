27 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the defeat to Bolton Wanderers
It didn’t go as these Posh fans were expecting after they watched their side thumped 5-0 at home by Bolton.
Posh are now six points off the play-off places and will be looking for a positive response when they head to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.
Match photographer David Lowndes snapped these fans watching the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you can spot.
You can get the latest Posh news, here.
Page 1 of 7