27 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the defeat to Bolton Wanderers

It didn’t go as these Posh fans were expecting after they watched their side thumped 5-0 at home by Bolton.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

Posh are now six points off the play-off places and will be looking for a positive response when they head to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Match photographer David Lowndes snapped these fans watching the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you can spot.

1. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Photo: David Lowndes

