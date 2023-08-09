Posh weren’t at their best against Swindon Town but they got the job done to progress on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Posh were perfect from the spot with Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ronnie Edwards, Joe Tomlinson and skipper Harrison Burrows all converting powerfully, while former Posh player Frazer Blake-Tracy struck a post and goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic saved a weak effort from Jake Young.

There wasn’t quite the drama the last penalty shootout to involve Posh generated, but they’ll take the 4-1 win after a poor 90 minute performance.

Our match photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture just some of the sparse crowd that was there.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you may know.

