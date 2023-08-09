26 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans watching their side progress against Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup
Posh were perfect from the spot with Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ronnie Edwards, Joe Tomlinson and skipper Harrison Burrows all converting powerfully, while former Posh player Frazer Blake-Tracy struck a post and goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic saved a weak effort from Jake Young.
There wasn’t quite the drama the last penalty shootout to involve Posh generated, but they’ll take the 4-1 win after a poor 90 minute performance.
Our match photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture just some of the sparse crowd that was there.
Take a look at this gallery and see who you may know.
Get all your Posh news here.