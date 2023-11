Posh boosted their promotion ambitions after easing past Burton Albion at the weekend.

A 4-0 win leaves them fifth in the table and breathing down the necks of second-placed Portsmouth.

Our photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture these pictures of fans in the stands.

Check out his gallery and see if you or your mates have made the cut.

1 . Posh 4 Burton Albion 0 Peterborough United fans at the weekend win over Burton Albion. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES Photo Sales

