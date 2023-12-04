Peterborough United fans watched their side earn a 2-1 FA Cup second round win over Doncaster Rovers.

Goals from Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark early in both halves did the damage to earn a spot in the third round draw.

Our photographer David Lowndes took these pictures of fans braving the chilly weather to be at the game.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

