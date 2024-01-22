News you can trust since 1948
21 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans taking in the win over Shrewsbury Town

Posh picked up three more points in their push for promotion with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT

They trailed at the break before goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight wrapped up another win.

It opens up a slender two point gap on chasing Derby County.

Here David Lowndes captured these pictures of just some of the Posh fans in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.

1. Posh 2 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.

2. Posh 2 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.

3. Posh 2 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.

4. Posh 2 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

