For the older generation the most famous former Peterborough United player is most likely David Seaman.

The former England shot-stopper made 100 Posh appearances between 1982-1984, before going on to win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup and a European Cup Winners Cup with Arsenal.

Nowadays Ivan Toney may well take that accolade thanks to his Premier League exploits which nearly won him a spot in England’s 2022 World Cup squad.

There are of course plenty more former Posh players who have graced top-flight football, and quite a few you may not remember.

Here are just some of those names.

Let us know who your favourite Posh player is and why, via our social media channels.

And you can get the latest Posh news here.

1 . Britt Assombalonga - (2013/14, 43 games) Britt Assombalonga banged in 23 goals for Posh during the 2013/14 season, earning him a move to Nottingham Forest. He eventually played top-fight football in the Turkish Süper Lig with Adana Demirspor. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

2 . George Boyd (2007-2013 & 20019/20, 285 games) Boyd shone in his first spell for Posh and was a key part of the side that secured back-to-back promotions. He was named in the League One PFA Team of the Year for the 2008/09 season. He went on to grace the Premier League with Hull City. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

3 . Dwight Gayle (2012/13, 29 games) Dwight Gayle had a short spell with Peterborough, before he was snapped up by newly-promoted Premier League club Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee, reported as a club record £4.5 million, on 3 July 2013. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4 . Jimmy Bullard (2001-2003, 66 games) Bullard played 66 times for Posh before earning a move to Wigan Athletic for £275,000 in January 2003. He helped Wigan secure promotion to the FA Premier League in the 2004/05 season and played 35 times the following season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales