Posh fans enjoyed a dream final day of the season after watching their side overtake Derby for the final play-off place.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor goals wrapped up the a win to give Posh the win they needed, with the Rams losing 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

It means Posh host the Owls in the first leg of the play-off semi on Friday.

Club photographer Joe Dent captured just some of the travelling fans.

Check out this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1 . Barnsley 0 Posh 2 Peterborough United fans enjoy the brilliant win at Barnsley as Posh secured a play-off place. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

