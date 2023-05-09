News you can trust since 1948
18 pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the brilliant win at Barnsley

Posh fans enjoyed a dream final day of the season after watching their side overtake Derby for the final play-off place.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 07:06 BST

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor goals wrapped up the a win to give Posh the win they needed, with the Rams losing 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

It means Posh host the Owls in the first leg of the play-off semi on Friday.

Club photographer Joe Dent captured just some of the travelling fans.

Check out this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

All these pictures can be bought by visiting www.theposhpics.com

You can get all the build up to the big match, here.

Peterborough United fans enjoy the brilliant win at Barnsley as Posh secured a play-off place.

1. Barnsley 0 Posh 2

Peterborough United fans enjoy the brilliant win at Barnsley as Posh secured a play-off place. Photo: Joe Dent

