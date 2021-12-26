15 of the best pictures that tell the story of Peterborough United’s remarkable 2021

3. Posh 3-1 Northampton- 16/04/21

No lookback at the Posh year could go by without reminding ourselves that Posh once again got the better of the Cobblers. Sammie Szmodics scored twice to help seal the win the ultimate bonus coming as Posh left the division to move upwards, while Northampton were sent back down to League 2.

Photo: Photo: Joe Dent.