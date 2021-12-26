15 of the best pictures that tell the story of Peterborough United’s remarkable 2021

Here, the Peterborough Telegraph takes a pictorial lookback at some of the biggest moments of a year that saw Posh finally win promotion out of League One, after eight years of trying and receive a harsh lesson in the challenges posed by being a Championship side.
These moments were captured through the lens of the PT’s David Lowndes and Posh’s Club Photographer Joe Dent.
1. Posh 2-1 Ipswich- 09/02/21
Ricky-Jade Jones rounds keeper Tomas Holy as Posh got the better of Ipswich on a snowy February night.
Photo: Photo: David Lowndes
2. Posh 7-0 Accrington Stanley- 27/03/21
Jonson Clarke-Harris slammed in a hattrick and Sammie Szmodics a double as Posh equalled their record home win in a Football League match by demolishing Accrington Stanley.
Photo: Photo: David Lowndes
3. Posh 3-1 Northampton- 16/04/21
No lookback at the Posh year could go by without reminding ourselves that Posh once again got the better of the Cobblers. Sammie Szmodics scored twice to help seal the win the ultimate bonus coming as Posh left the division to move upwards, while Northampton were sent back down to League 2.
Photo: Photo: Joe Dent.
4. Charlton 0-1 Posh- 24/04/21
Posh took a massive step towards promotion with victory at play-off chasing Charlton in April. It was a nerve-shredding match as Posh looked to hold the lead the got in the 9th minute by Jonson Clarke-Harris. Christy Pym made a big penalty save to make sure Posh took the three points and boss Darren Ferguson was jubilant at the final whistle.
Photo: Photo: Joe Dent.