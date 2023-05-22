The summer scramble for the signature of free agent players is well underway after clubs revealed their lists of released players.

There’s some big names out there who would certainly bring quality to Posh as they look to win promotion to the Championship next season.

Here are 15 such player who might be just what Posh are looking for.

Would you like to see any of these players at Posh and why? Let us know via our social media channels.

Get the latest Posh news here.

1 . Nick Powell (midfielder) Last club: Stoke City Previous clubs: Crewe, Wigan Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . Teemu Pukki Last club: Norwich City Previous clubs: Celtic, Brondby, Schalke 04 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . Sam Clucas (winger) Last club: Stoke City Previous clubs: Hull City, Swansea Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Richard Wood (central defender) Last club: Rotherham United Previous clubs: Coventry, Charlton. Photo: Nathan Stirk:r Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4