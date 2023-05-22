News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

15 Championship and League One free agents who may be of interest to Peterborough United - picture gallery

The summer scramble for the signature of free agent players is well underway after clubs revealed their lists of released players.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:16 BST

There’s some big names out there who would certainly bring quality to Posh as they look to win promotion to the Championship next season.

Here are 15 such player who might be just what Posh are looking for.

Would you like to see any of these players at Posh and why? Let us know via our social media channels.

Get the latest Posh news here.

Last club: Stoke City Previous clubs: Crewe, Wigan

1. Nick Powell (midfielder)

Last club: Stoke City Previous clubs: Crewe, Wigan Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Last club: Norwich City Previous clubs: Celtic, Brondby, Schalke 04

2. Teemu Pukki

Last club: Norwich City Previous clubs: Celtic, Brondby, Schalke 04 Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Last club: Stoke City Previous clubs: Hull City, Swansea

3. Sam Clucas (winger)

Last club: Stoke City Previous clubs: Hull City, Swansea Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Last club: Rotherham United Previous clubs: Coventry, Charlton.

4. Richard Wood (central defender)

Last club: Rotherham United Previous clubs: Coventry, Charlton. Photo: Nathan Stirk:r

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League One