Ryan Bennett goes up against Jonson Clarke-Harris playing for Cambridge this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

13 free agents with Championship and League One experience that could be realistic targets for Peterborough United

With all of the retained lists now out, a host of talented players are now looking for new clubs.
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 05:01 BST

Posh are in need of a serious recruitment drive in the summer and will be on the lookout for plenty of new signings.

A large of number of free agents are now available and although many of these are older players, Posh will still need to add experience to aid the core of young and hungry players they are trying to build.

Are only of the below realistic targets?

Position: GK. Age: 29. Previous club: Burnley, Posh on loan Posh know all about him, will they be keen enough to act?

1. Will Norris

Position: GK. Age: 29. Previous club: Burnley, Posh on loan Posh know all about him, will they be keen enough to act?

Position: GK. Age: 26. Previous club: Luton/ Barnsley on loan A proven League One keeper after an excellent loan spell last season. Will likely be highly coveted by the Tykes as well.

2. Harry Isted

Position: GK. Age: 26. Previous club: Luton/ Barnsley on loan A proven League One keeper after an excellent loan spell last season. Will likely be highly coveted by the Tykes as well.

Position: GK. Age: 29. Previous club: Exeter A keeper who has done his time in the lower leagues and will be looking to move up the ranks.

3. Jamal Blackman

Position: GK. Age: 29. Previous club: Exeter A keeper who has done his time in the lower leagues and will be looking to move up the ranks.

Position: CB. Age: 33. Previous club: Sheffield Wednesday An experienced dominant centre-back. Posh know all about his ability in the air...

4. Aden Flint

Position: CB. Age: 33. Previous club: Sheffield Wednesday An experienced dominant centre-back. Posh know all about his ability in the air...

