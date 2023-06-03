13 free agents with Championship and League One experience that could be realistic targets for Peterborough United
With all of the retained lists now out, a host of talented players are now looking for new clubs.
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 05:01 BST
Posh are in need of a serious recruitment drive in the summer and will be on the lookout for plenty of new signings.
A large of number of free agents are now available and although many of these are older players, Posh will still need to add experience to aid the core of young and hungry players they are trying to build.
Are only of the below realistic targets?
