Posh could be forced to bring in defensive replacements during the January transfer window.

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed this week the agents working on behalf of Ronnie Edwards had started speaking to other clubs in readiness for the 20 year-old’s anticipated departure from the Weston Homes Stadium next month.

Right-back Peter Kioso could also be recalled by Rotherham United from his loan spell, while left-back Zak Sturge’s future is in doubt with Chelsea potentially recalling because of his lack of game time.

But there is plenty of cover out there with these free agents still available as a permanent or short-term replacement.

Steven Caulker (central defender) Steven Caulker last club was Wigan Athletic. He is the current captain of the Sierra Leone national team. Caulker started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and has had spells with Cardiff City, QPR and in Turkey's top flight.

Scott Dann (central defender) Dann has been without a contract since leaving Reading. He comes with bags of experience having played Premier League football with Blackburn Rovers. He also played 164 times for Crystal Palace. Dann has also played for Birmingham and Coventry City,

Liam Moore (central defender) Moore, last at Reading, represents the Jamaica national team. He played 213 times for Reading during a seven season spell.