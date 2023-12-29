Peterborough United supports Netherton United and the Whizz-Kidz charity
The occasion also marked the official opening of the city’s refurbished 3G all-weather pitch and floodlights at the Grange.
The £300,000 refurbishment was financed by the Netherton Community Sports Association from its sinking fund accumulated since the original facility was opened in 2011.
Performing the ceremonial kick off for the game was Peterborough United legend Craig Mackail-Smith who played 233 games for Posh, scoring 104 times, in a 600 game professional career that included 7 international caps for Scotland.
Ron Seddon, who has organised the charity match for the last 5 years said: “We are very grateful to Craig Mackail-Smith for giving up his holiday time to support our opening and the Whizz-Kidz charity.
“As the UK’s leading charity supporting young wheelchair users it provides them with the equipment and skills they need to live life as independently as possible and to enjoy all of the opportunities and activities so many others take for granted.“