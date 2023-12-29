News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough United supports Netherton United and the Whizz-Kidz charity

Social footballers associated with Netherton United FC donated the proceeds of their annual festive Christmas game to Whizz-Kidz, the charity that provides wheel chairs and mobility aids to young people.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT
Craig Mackail-Smith (front, centre), with his son Jude, alongside Netherton walking football teams at the official opening of the new 3G pitch at The Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.Craig Mackail-Smith (front, centre), with his son Jude, alongside Netherton walking football teams at the official opening of the new 3G pitch at The Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.
Craig Mackail-Smith (front, centre), with his son Jude, alongside Netherton walking football teams at the official opening of the new 3G pitch at The Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

The occasion also marked the official opening of the city’s refurbished 3G all-weather pitch and floodlights at the Grange.

The £300,000 refurbishment was financed by the Netherton Community Sports Association from its sinking fund accumulated since the original facility was opened in 2011.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Performing the ceremonial kick off for the game was Peterborough United legend Craig Mackail-Smith who played 233 games for Posh, scoring 104 times, in a 600 game professional career that included 7 international caps for Scotland.

Most Popular

Ron Seddon, who has organised the charity match for the last 5 years said: “We are very grateful to Craig Mackail-Smith for giving up his holiday time to support our opening and the Whizz-Kidz charity.

“As the UK’s leading charity supporting young wheelchair users it provides them with the equipment and skills they need to live life as independently as possible and to enjoy all of the opportunities and activities so many others take for granted.“

Related topics:Netherton UnitedPeterborough UnitedScotland