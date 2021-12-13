Peterborough United striker wants his side to make their lives easier by killing off teams

Clarke-Harris, Dembele and Tomlinson celebrate the winner against Millwal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh had 64 percent possession and 21 shots against Millwall on Saturday (December 11), in what was an impressive display, but they still found themselves having to come from behind when Tom Bradshaw slipped in between Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight to slot home in the 16th minute.

Following the goal, Posh took control of the game but were unable to find the breakthrough until Dan McNamara put through his own net in the second half under pressure from substitute Clarke-Harris, who then scored the winner minutes later.

Posh held on for the win but came under pressure from balls into the box when Millwall brought on the giant Matt Smith. Josh Knight also made a goal-saving block from Sheyi Ojo late on.

Darren Ferguson spoke of his disappointment that Posh did not kill off the game before that, with both Jorge Grant and Jack Taylor having chances to make the game safe. The game had echoes of the Nottingham Forest defeat, with Posh seeing a lots of the ball, at times, without being able to find that quality end-product to score a goal.

It is that aspect that both Ferguson and his forward have called for Posh to improve at.

Clarke-Harris said: “Sometimes there’s games we make it difficult for ourselves. We just need to kill teams off and today was one of those days. It could have been three of four and we should have done that and not made it so difficult for ourselves at the end when they started pumping it long, winning second balls and getting everyone in our box.

“Again though, we showed we can battle, and we do deserve to be in this league. We are not going to change from the way that we play that has brought us success. All of the boys have brought into it and we just want to turn good performances into wins and today’s was a perfect example of that.”

Despite Posh’s failure to score in their previous five games before Saturday, they lined up without a recognised striker with Clarke-Harris dropped to the bench. Ferguson justified his decision by saying he wanted to use to space of Szmodics in behind the Millwall defence but Clarke-Harris put across a strong case that he should return to the starting line-up with a game-changing performance off the bench.

He added: “The boss knows I was disappointed with his decision but that’s football. It’s a team game though and I still want the boys to win.

“The boys were so sharp; it was like a carbon copy of Forest last week. We completely dominated the game, but they got a lucky break, like Forest did last week, but from there it was total domination throughout from us.