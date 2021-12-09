Peterborough United set to welcome back two players as boss Darren Ferguson calls for his side to show more aggression against Millwall

Joe Ward in action for Posh at Stoke. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson has said that Joe Ward could make his return to the side, after missing the previous two matches. He picked up a slight injury ahead of the Barnsley match (November 27), before missing the Nottingham Forest trip (December 4) with illness.

Kwame Poku is also set to feature in the squad after impressing his manager in training. He is playing with a specially designed brace after breaking a bone in his hand playing for the Under 23s last week.

The match will come too soon for Joel Randall though, who only ends his isolation, having tested positive for Covid, on Friday (December 10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson said: “He (Randall) has done some weight sessions at home but to go ten days without really doing anything at all, would be a big ask. He’s fine though, he’s had no real symptoms or effects, he’ll be back with us tomorrow and we’ll get him up to speed for the following week.

“Kwame Poku will be back involved. He’s trained well all week and very well, he’s in a very good place.

“Joe Ward has trained; he’s got over his illness. He felt ill last Thursday/Friday but was back with us on Monday. He’s another one that could be included.”

Posh host Millwall who sit just four points off the play-offs in eighth but are division’s draw specialists. Gary Rowett’s men have drawn nine of their 21 league matches this season and have recently come off the back of a run of three straight 1-1 draws. They have drawn 1-1 eight times this season.

For this reason, Ferguson is expecting a tight game and has called for his side to make the difference by being more aggressive.

He added: “We have to be aggressive and play on the front foot. We are playing against a very aggressive team. We have to be aggressive in the sense that we still have to have composure in our play but be aggressive both with and without the ball.

“If we can get ahead, I think that would make a difference. It would give the players the platform and the confidence to put in a real performance.

“All of the games in the Championship are very tight, that’s why you get so many draws each week. So, we know it’s going to be a tough game, they are going to bring a big support, who will be very vocal, I think that’s a good thing. The atmosphere will be very good.

“I think they are a good team; they’ve got a lot of energy and intensity.”